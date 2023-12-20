KVNF Regional Newscast: December 20, 2023

Colorado Parks and Wildlife just released five gray wolves in Grand County, despite facing some legal challenges from livestock industry groups in the state. There is a new resale shop in Delta run by Humberto Velasquez, who also owns Mr. Concrete. A new bill known as "Bill C" in Ouray County might change property taxes for vacation homeowners. Downtown Paonia could get an additional retail marijuana if all goes well at an upcoming hearing for the proposed business. Montrose County School District has opted for a more proactive, rather than reactive, approach to students’ mental health.