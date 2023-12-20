© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast: December 20, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST
Colorado Parks and Wildlife just released five gray wolves in Grand County, despite facing some legal challenges from livestock industry groups in the state. There is a new resale shop in Delta run by Humberto Velasquez, who also owns Mr. Concrete. A new bill known as "Bill C" in Ouray County might change property taxes for vacation homeowners. Downtown Paonia could get an additional retail marijuana if all goes well at an upcoming hearing for the proposed business. Montrose County School District has opted for a more proactive, rather than reactive, approach to students’ mental health.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
