KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 21, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published December 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot next year. The Cobble Creek community in Montrose organized their annual holiday drive for kids in need. A house fire on Main Street in Delta on Tuesday morning resulted from a failed homemade heating system. Delta County Commissioners recently approved the 2024 budget. This year’s budget tops out at nearly $60 million. Many love the convenience of artificial Christmas trees, which never need water and don't drop their needles. But an increasing number of people are choosing another option.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Cassie Knust
