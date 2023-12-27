KVNF Regional Newscast: December 27, 2023

A first-in-the-nation state law goes into effect January 1 that makes it easier for farmers and ranchers to fix their own agriculture equipment. A local sheep ranching family recently agreed to relinquish ten grazing allotments in the San Juans. Delta's District Student Advisory Council is getting ready to present on the risks of opioids and vaping across the district next semester. Legislation approved by Colorado lawmakers in 2023 means that students in grades 6 through 12, can now access a free mental health screening at school. Montrose is not the only school district in Colorado that is changing its approach to students’ mental health.