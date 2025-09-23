KVNF Regional Newscast: September 23, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta has appointed a new councilor for District C. Katie Bowers was approved by the board, reports the Delta County Independent. Bowers has served on the City of Delta Planning Commission for the last two years. City Clerk Jolene Nelson swore Bowers in as a new council member, and Bowers immediately took her seat at the table. Bowers was the sole applicant for the position.

Bowers will hold the position until the next election, which takes place this April. This Spring’s election will include one at-large seat, District B seat and District C seat. The City of Delta's charter stipulates that residents of the City of Delta elect five council members, who then appoint a mayor among themselves. Mayor Kevin Carlson's term expires in April.

Montrose County voters will see an unaffiliated candidate running opposite Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares on November 4th. Kristin Copeland, a retired state park manager, could replace the embattled District 1 Republican Commissioner if the recall election process is successful. The Scott Mijares Recall Committee turned in enough signatures in August to place a recall question on the ballot. Voters will decide whether to retain Mijares and, in a related question, whether to elect Copeland.. The group opposing Mijares has accused the commissioner of fiscal recklessness, erratic leadership and workplace toxicity. Mijares has denied the accusations. More on this story at Montrose Daily Press.

The children’s playground and park area at the Delta County Fairgrounds will be closed to the public from October 1 through October 10 for tree necessary trimming and maintenance work. According to a press release from the county, trees in this are have not been trimmed in more than two decades. County officials said the project is essential to keep the trees healthy, cared for, and safe for the community.

FEATURE STORY:

With increasing pressure on the nation’s immigrant population, several communities across the nation are developing immigrant protection groups. One such group is now functioning in the North Fork Valley. KVNF caught up with Karen Good and Jeen Lukesh, two members of the Paonia Immigrant Protection Team. The two ladies are guiding the group that meets on Mondays at 4:30 pm at The Learning Council.

DELTA HEALTH: Jonathan Cohee, CEO of Delta Health, will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday, October 8th at 5:30 pm at Heritage Hall at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss to talk about the state of the hospital and to answer questions.

