KVNF Regional Newscast: October 6, 2025

OURAY ICE PARK _LOVE YOUR GORGE: The eighth annual Love Your Gorge volunteer event is coming up on Saturday, October 11at the Ouray Ice Park. KVNF spoke with Tanya Ishikawa from Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, on the yearly clean-up day.

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta sent a letter to employees last month offering severance packages through a new “Voluntary Separation Program.” The program is part of ongoing efforts to address the city’s financial challenges. According to reporting from KKCO, the letter says the measure is “part of the city’s efforts to ensure that they remain a vibrant, fiscally responsible organization that constantly evolves to meet the needs of our community.”

Elyse Ackerman-Casselberry, Delta’s City Manager, said the city has a historical fiscal imbalance. The city’s financial health is supported by sales tax, fees, and fines, however,the city does not have a property tax to stabilize revenue. Ackerman-Casselberry said as city staff work on the 2026 budget, they look to reduce certain costs, she noted that personnel costs are one of the city’s largest expenses. City employees have until today to apply for the “Voluntary Separation Program’. Human Resources will evaluate each application and respond by October 15th.

YOM KIPPUR- A LOOK BACK: Last Wednesday night, Jews around the world gathered with family and friends to mark the start of Yom Kippur. The holiday is often called the Day of Atonement, and is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. It’s a time for reflection, forgiveness, and honoring the memory of those who’ve passed. KVNF takes a look back at the holiday as K-O-T-O’s Julia Caulfield shares the moment with Stephen Weiss, a member of the Telluride Jewish community, as he talks about what the holiday means to him.