KVNF Regional Newscast: November 3, 2025

VOTE: Tomorrow’s election is fast approaching. Voters are encouraged to drop off their ballots as soon as possible at designated county 24 hour drop off boxes or visit your local Voter Service and Polling Centers. For more information on voting contact your county’s clerk and recorders office.

LOCAL NEWS: A Delta woman died Saturday October 25th, when she was struck, then run over by a pickup on U.S. 50 outside of Olathe. According to the Colorado State Patrol a 71 year old woman, 71 wearing dark clothing was walking in the westbound lane of the highway well before sunrise when a a Dodge Ram struck and ran over her. The woman's death is the third pedestrian fatality on state highways in the Montrose region since July. A Montrose man was struck and killed on U.S. 50 near the Delta-Montrose county line. In September, a 33-year-old man crossing Colorado 65 was struck and killed. Charges were not filed in that case.

REGIONAL NEWS: ICE raids in Durango last week drew a response from La Plata County Commissioners. In a written statement commissioners acknowledged the “distress and emotional response the incident had generated throughout the community” stating that as a board, they “share many of those same emotions.”

Commissioners urged State and Federal elected officials to review the actions of agents and take immediate steps to address where they acted beyond the law. They also acknowledged Congressman Hurd, Senator Hickenlooper and Senator Bennet for looking into the situation involving a father and two children who were on their way to school.

Colorado law restricts state and local law enforcement’s involvement in federal civil immigration responses; however, La Plata County Commissioners noted that local law enforcement may not restrict the actions of ICE. You can send tips or information on ICE activity in the KVNF listening area to news@kvnf.org

PUBLIC LANDS RULE: KVNF news recently interviewed two local public lands advocates about an effort by the Trump Administration to rescind the Public Lands Rule. Brody Wilson brings us this conversation.