KVNF Regional Newscast: November 12, 2025

Courthouse Restored to Its Original Glory

The sandstone Montrose County Courthouse on South First Street—built in 1923—has reopened following nearly two years of renovation. County leaders, employees, builders, and residents gathered Monday to celebrate the building’s return to public use.

Former commissioner Roger Rash called the reopening deeply personal, dedicating the project to his late wife, Linda Kelly, who once worked in the courthouse. “My goal was to make sure nobody ever got hurt in this building again,” he said.

Former commissioner Keith Caddy described the courthouse as “the centerpiece of Montrose County,” while current commissioner Sue Hansen credited teamwork that carried the project through COVID delays and design changes.

The $15 million restoration was funded without debt and included a new elevator, rebuilt staircases with snow-melt systems, modern heating and cooling, and 130 new windows. Project superintendent Zane Brown of Stryker & Company said the original structure was sound but “tired.” Crews stabilized beams, reinstalled salvaged marble, and laid two miles of copper line for a new variable-refrigerant-flow HVAC system.

Brown noted the original builders completed the courthouse in just 14 months a century ago. “It took us 22 months just to spiff it up,” he said, adding that the renovation should keep the building functional for another hundred years.

Attempted-Murder Case in Montrose

A 30-year-old Montrose man, Kelvin Lopez Zamora, is accused of attempted second-degree murder after allegedly forcing his way into a former girlfriend’s home and attacking another man with a knife. Police say the victim disarmed Zamora, who was arrested two days later hiding in his apartment. Zamora faces multiple felony charges and is being held on $200,000 bail. Formal charges are expected November 20.

Water, Wellness, and Kindness Events Ahead

The Gunnison Basin Roundtable meets Monday, November 17, at the Montrose Pavilion from 3 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. screening of “Stories of Healing and Hope,” a documentary on mental health and suicide in agriculture, presented by Robert Sakata with the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, Delta County Public Health is celebrating World Kindness Day on Thursday, November 13, by encouraging residents to spread joy with “kindness rocks.” Community members are invited to paint uplifting messages on stones, place them along local trails, and share their finds on social media with #DeltaCountyKindness.

Colorado River Talks Continue

As of Tuesday afternoon, Colorado River Basin states had not released any updates following their November 11 deadline to reach a consensus on new operating guidelines. KVNF will continue to follow developments in the multi-state water negotiations.