KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1st, 2025

Montrose High School Football

Montrose High School’s football season came to a heartbreaking finish over the weekend, as the Red Hawks fell 31–29 to Palmer Ridge in the Class 4A semifinals. Montrose entered the game undefeated and just one win away from another trip to the state championship. An early interception and rushing touchdown helped Montrose build momentum, and the team carried an eight-point lead into halftime. But missed opportunities kept the game within reach, and Palmer Ridge surged after the break, putting up 17 unanswered points before Montrose narrowed the gap late. A fourth-down conversion deep in Red Hawk territory sealed the win for the Bears.

This marks the end of an impressive run for Montrose’s senior class, which never lost a league game during its four years. The team will return its starting quarterback next fall as preparations begin for the 2026 season. You can read more about the game at montrosepress dot com.

US Highway 550 Speed Limit Changes

In Ouray County, the state is set to lower the speed limit on a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 550 north of Ridgway. The change follows growing concern over a series of serious crashes near mile marker 105. A speed study requested by county commissioners examined traffic between Ridgway and the Montrose County line. Based on that review, CDOT will reduce speeds from 60 to 50 miles per hour between mile markers 103.9 and 104.4. The update is part of a larger safety effort, including new electronic speed-feedback signs and a detailed road safety audit expected to wrap up in mid-2026. More information is available at ouraynews.com.

Open Enrollment

Colorado’s open enrollment period for health coverage ends December 15. This is the one window each year when Coloradans can shop for plans, compare prices, and determine eligibility for financial assistance. Many families qualify for tax credits that help lower monthly premiums, but those savings are only available if enrollment is completed before the deadline. Residents can explore plans and get free assistance at connectforhealthco.com.

Western Governors on Rising Electricity Demand

Statewide, energy demand and the future of power generation took center stage at last week’s Western Governors Association winter meeting. Leaders from across the region discussed the rising electricity needs driven by population growth and the rapid expansion of artificial-intelligence data centers. The conversation touched on permitting reform, renewable energy, and the challenge of building major transmission lines across federal and state lands. The Mountain West News Bureau has full coverage of the meeting.

