KVNF Regional Newscast: December 31st, 2025

By Brody Wilson
Published December 31, 2025 at 5:14 AM MST
We hear the latest on the 5th day of the Telluride Ski Patrol's Strike. We check in on the snowpack in the Gunnison River Basin, and we hear about the Federal Government's DEI efforts on our National Parks.

Telluride Ski Resort remains closed as ski patrollers continue a labor strike during one of the busiest weeks of the winter season. The Telluride Ski Patrol union began picketing after months of contract negotiations failed to reach an agreement. Union members say wages have not kept pace with the area’s high cost of living and that the dispute raises broader concerns about worker retention and community stability. Resort officials say they are working to reopen limited terrain and are recruiting temporary staff to meet safety and medical requirements. The closure is being felt beyond San Miguel County, as many resort workers commute from Montrose, Olathe, and Delta.

The newscast also highlighted troubling snowpack conditions across Western Colorado. Data from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service shows snow water equivalent in the Gunnison Basin is in the 7th percentile of the 30-year average for late December. Warmer-than-normal temperatures have caused many storms to fall as rain, raising concerns about spring runoff, soil moisture, and water supplies.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ordered national park gift shops to remove items that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Department of the Interior says a review is underway, prompting concerns that regional history — including books about Japanese American incarceration during World War II — could become less accessible to the public.

Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
