KVNF Regional Newscast: January 20, 2026

Colorado tool for ICE Misconduct

Colorado will soon launch a new online portal allowing the public to report alleged misconduct by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The state Attorney General’s Office says the tool will be used to document ICE activity and review any concerns raised by residents. Attorney General Phil Weiser pointed to recent events in Minnesota as part of the motivation behind the effort, saying the goal is to keep Coloradans safe.

CPW Faces Threats

Meanwhile, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and commissioners are reporting threats connected to recent wildlife management decisions. The threats followed the agency’s decision to euthanize two mountain lions after a hiker was found dead in Larimer County on New Year’s Day. Officials say the hostile messages also stem from broader debates over mountain lion hunting rules and upcoming discussions on trapping regulations. CPW law enforcement is actively investigating the threats.

State of the Tribes

Tribal leaders from the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes addressed a joint session of the Colorado Legislature during the fourth annual State of the Tribes address. Southern Ute Chairman Melvin J. Baker and Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council member Marilyn House urged lawmakers to consult tribes more consistently, citing issues including public safety, environmental contamination, housing, health care, water rights, and sports betting. Tribal leaders emphasized the long history of their presence across Colorado, including much of the Western Slope.

Jason Crow DOJ Investigation

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is also pushing back against a U.S. Department of Justice investigation tied to a social media video posted last fall. In the video, Crow and other Democratic lawmakers encouraged service members to refuse illegal orders. Crow and others say the investigation is politically motivated.

EV Policy in the Mountain West

The newscast also included reporting on the growing role states are playing in electric vehicle infrastructure as federal incentives wind down.

Palantir CEO Buys Property of long time Monasatary in Aspen

a feature on the sale of St. Benedict’s Monastery near Aspen. The historic property was purchased by Palantir CEO Alex Karp, raising questions — and mixed reactions — about the future of the land and its role in the Roaring Fork Valley.

