KVNF Regional Newscast: January 29, 2026

BLM land acquisition near Gunnison River

The Bureau of Land Management is moving closer to acquiring more than 4,000 acres of private ranch land inside the Dominguez–Escalante National Conservation Area. The parcels stretch along the Gunnison River and Escalante Creek and are currently owned by The Conservation Fund, which purchased the land with the intent of transferring it to the BLM.

Agency officials say they hope to close on the deal early this year using money from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Supporters say the acquisition would consolidate public lands, protect key river corridors, and prevent the property from being broken up and sold to multiple private owners.

The land includes irrigated fields, wildlife habitat, and water rights. Some local residents have raised concerns about the loss of private ranch land, impacts to the local tax base, and long-term control of water rights. Delta County officials say they would prefer the land remain in agriculture, but view the acquisition as the next best option. The BLM says grazing and irrigation would continue under future management plans.

Montrose fraud appeal and eagle shooting investigation

Federal prosecutors are urging an appeals court to uphold the 15-year prison sentence of Montrose resident Shirley Koch, calling it appropriate given the harm caused to vulnerable victims. Koch pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting mail fraud tied to Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors. Prosecutors say she helped mishandle human remains and returned random cremains to families without their knowledge. Her attorneys argue the sentence is excessive, but the government disagrees.

Telluride ski resort controversy update

There is a new development in the ongoing controversy surrounding an attempted purchase of the Telluride ski resort. Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Meehan Fee has resigned from the town council. She was formerly on administrative leave. Former Mountain Village Mayor Marti Prohaska resigned earlier this month.

Both women traveled to California in late December and signed an offer to purchase a majority stake in the resort from owner Chuck Horning on behalf of unnamed investors. They have said they were acting as private citizens. However, the written offer included language stating the buyers would “cause” the towns to take actions related to the ski patrol strike, water rates, workforce housing, and regional air service — decisions that typically require council approval.

Anonymous Facebook User on "Telluride Free Speech" Group



Exhibit B from The Offer to Purchase, signed by then Mayors Meehan Fee, and Marti Prohaska

New reporting also shows that a January 15 executive session of the Mountain Village Town Council was accidentally recorded and posted online. In that recording, Town Manager Paul Wisor said he knew about the California trip and connected the women with potential investors. Wisor has since taken paid administrative leave as Mountain Village’s investigation continues.

Wolverines coming back to Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is beginning the process of reintroducing wolverines to the state. The species was wiped out more than a century ago due to trapping and habitat loss. Wildlife officials say releases could begin next year, primarily on the Western Slope, marking another major wildlife restoration effort in Colorado.

