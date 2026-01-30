KVNF Regional Newscast: January 30, 2026

Fatal I-70 Crash Under Investigation

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County involving a CDOT snowplow, a Sprinter van carrying a California youth hockey team, and two additional vehicles. The crash happened Thursday morning near milepost 218.

The driver of the Sprinter van was pronounced dead at the scene. Several juveniles and adults were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Eastbound I-70 was closed for hours.

Ridgway Hires Attorneys Over Worker Housing Dispute

The Town of Ridgway has hired outside litigation attorneys following a dispute with the owners of MTN Lodge over long-term worker housing and local taxes.

The conflict centers on a four-year agreement to lease all 52 lodge units to construction workers building the Four Seasons Resort in Mountain Village. Town officials say the arrangement would require a zoning change and trigger lodging and sales taxes. Attorneys for the lodge’s parent company argue the plan is allowed under town code and qualifies for tax exemptions tied to stays longer than 30 days. In a recent letter, they said the owners do not intend to pay lodging or sales taxes on those long-term stays.

Town leaders say the issue raises broader concerns about land use, tax fairness, and impacts on local services. The council voted unanimously to retain a Denver law firm as the dispute moves toward potential litigation. Reporting comes from the Ouray County Plaindealer.

State Awards Climate and Energy Grants

Colorado is awarding more than $22 million to municipalities statewide to reduce emissions, lower energy costs, and strengthen the clean energy workforce. Telluride, Ridgway, and Mountain Village are among the Western Slope communities receiving funding. The grants support projects ranging from building electrification and energy codes to composting programs and workforce training.

Colorado River Talks Head to Washington

Governors from across the Colorado River Basin are meeting in Washington, D.C., for high-stakes negotiations with the Interior Department. With snowpack lagging and water forecasts dropping, states remain divided over how to share shortages after current rules expire in 2026.

Aspen Athlete and Olympic Ski Mountaineering

The newscast closes with a feature from Aspen Public Radio on Jessie Young, an Aspen-based athlete who helped qualify the U.S. for ski mountaineering’s Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Though she’ll travel to Italy as an alternate, Young continues racing internationally, staying focused on the mountains that first drew her to the sport.