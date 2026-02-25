KVNF Regional Newscast: February 25, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: A Delta woman has been sentenced to 15 years supervised probation after authorities removed hundreds of animals from her property on D Road last summer. 79 year old Barbara Bowman, who is suffering from vertigo and hearing loss, apologized for the situation saying that circumstances grew beyond her capacity to keep up. The elderly woman was found guilty of 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. She faces fines and restitution totaling well over $83,000. Bowan will spend 60 days under home confinement conditions of probation bar her from having more than four personal pets/service animals. More on this story can be found online at montrosepress.com.

WINTER OLYMPICS: The Winter Olympics have wrapped up in Italy, and Team USA brought home a total of 33 medals. While ski jumper and Utah resident Kevin Bickner missed out on a medal, he still made his Dad proud. K-D-N-K’s Marilyn Gleason got to see Bickner in action in Italy in the men’s large hill ski jumping competition on February 14th. She caught up with Kevin’s father Tom Bickner after the event, and found out what it takes to be an Olympic ski jumper.

ARTS AND CULTURE FEATURE: Coming up, KVNF’s James Barrs speaks with Kent Tompkins on his work documenting Dine'tah-Hajiinei, an area in northwest New Mexico, with significant Native American rock art and ancient ruins. As part of the Words of Paradise series on Friday, February 27th at 7pm, he’ll present a retrospective of images and stories from his time on the Navajo reservation.