KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4th, 2026

Hotchkiss Mayor Resigns Abruptly

Hotchkiss Mayor Jim Wingfield resigned during a workshop last Thursday night and left the meeting right away. He also withdrew from the trustee race in the April election. Wingfield said his decision was tied to personal criticism, but he did not describe the specifics. The council recessed, and no further details were discussed. Later that evening, Trustee Randy Thalmann submitted a resignation letter, citing health and personal circumstances, and said he plans to remain on the board through the April election.

CO Outdoor Opportunities Act

At the state Capitol, lawmakers are considering the Colorado Outdoor Opportunities Act. The bill would make Colorado Parks and Wildlife the lead agency for outdoor recreation and fund new staff and programs that emphasize conservation.

Blue Lakes Phase 2

The Forest Service is advancing a visitor management plan for Blue Lakes in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness near Ouray. The agency estimates about 35,000 visits a year and says heavy use has led to crowding and resource damage. New requirements begin May 31, including packing out human waste and using approved bear-resistant food storage.

Caucuses This Week

Colorado precinct caucuses are this week.



Delta County Democrats meet Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. in Hotchkiss (https://www.coloradodems.org/caucus/schedule).

Delta County Republicans met Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. (https://www.deltacountyco.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=3079).

Montrose County Democrats meet Saturday at 10 (https://www.coloradodems.org/caucus/schedule)

Montrose County Republicans meet Thursday, March 5 with 5:30 check-in and a 6:30 start (https://caucus.cologop.org/).

Ouray County Democrats meet Saturday at 10 (https://www.coloradodems.org/caucus/schedule)

Ouray County Republicans meet Saturday with 9:30 check-in (https://www.ourayrepublicans.com/events).

Lisa Young moves on from KVNF

A familiar voice on KVNF is stepping away from the daily microphone.

Regional News host and producer Lisa Young is retiring from her full-time position after three and a half years producing the station’s Regional Newscast. Young began her radio career unexpectedly in Sterling, Colorado, when she walked into a station after hearing a sports broadcast she thought she could improve.

Since joining KVNF, she has produced the ten-minute Regional Newscast twice each weekday, helping establish a consistent source of local reporting across the Western Slope. In a farewell conversation with KVNF News Director Brody Wilson, Young reflected on what mattered most in her reporting.

“The most important thing to me has always been, am I being fair? Am I accurate? Am I fair?” she said.

Young will continue contributing stories to KVNF as a freelance reporter. Audrey McCabe will take over producing and hosting the Regional Newscast.