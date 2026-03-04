© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4th, 2026

By Brody Wilson
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:47 AM MST
Lisa Young
Lisa Young

Today's KVNF Regional Newscast covers the sudden resignation of the Hotchkiss mayor, a proposed outdoor recreation bill at the state legislature, new management rules for Blue Lakes, local precinct caucus schedules, and a farewell to KVNF's longtime host and producer Lisa Young.

Hotchkiss Mayor Resigns Abruptly

Hotchkiss Mayor Jim Wingfield resigned during a workshop last Thursday night and left the meeting right away. He also withdrew from the trustee race in the April election. Wingfield said his decision was tied to personal criticism, but he did not describe the specifics. The council recessed, and no further details were discussed. Later that evening, Trustee Randy Thalmann submitted a resignation letter, citing health and personal circumstances, and said he plans to remain on the board through the April election.

CO Outdoor Opportunities Act

At the state Capitol, lawmakers are considering the Colorado Outdoor Opportunities Act. The bill would make Colorado Parks and Wildlife the lead agency for outdoor recreation and fund new staff and programs that emphasize conservation.

Blue Lakes Phase 2

The Forest Service is advancing a visitor management plan for Blue Lakes in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness near Ouray. The agency estimates about 35,000 visits a year and says heavy use has led to crowding and resource damage. New requirements begin May 31, including packing out human waste and using approved bear-resistant food storage.

Caucuses This Week

Colorado precinct caucuses are this week.

Lisa Young moves on from KVNF

A familiar voice on KVNF is stepping away from the daily microphone.

Regional News host and producer Lisa Young is retiring from her full-time position after three and a half years producing the station’s Regional Newscast. Young began her radio career unexpectedly in Sterling, Colorado, when she walked into a station after hearing a sports broadcast she thought she could improve.

Since joining KVNF, she has produced the ten-minute Regional Newscast twice each weekday, helping establish a consistent source of local reporting across the Western Slope. In a farewell conversation with KVNF News Director Brody Wilson, Young reflected on what mattered most in her reporting.
“The most important thing to me has always been, am I being fair? Am I accurate? Am I fair?” she said.

Young will continue contributing stories to KVNF as a freelance reporter. Audrey McCabe will take over producing and hosting the Regional Newscast.

Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
