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KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 31, 2026

By Brody Wilson
Published March 31, 2026 at 7:33 AM MDT
Kevin and Kris Kropp
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Kevin and Kris Kropp
Marty Durlin
Kropps Orchard
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Kropps Orchard
Stefanie Sere
Kropps Orchard
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Kropps Orchard
Stefanie Sere
Kropps Orchard
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Kropps Orchard
Stefanie Sere
Kropps Orchard
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Kropps Orchard
Stefanie Sere

Tuesday's newscast covers an I-70 resurfacing project starting next week between Gypsum and Eagle, a significant drop in Colorado auto theft, Cedaridge's early drought response plan, a debate over data center regulations, and a conservation easement protecting North Fork Valley orchard land.

I-70 Construction Starts April 6 Between Gypsum and Eagle

estern Slope travelers heading to the Front Range should plan ahead: the Colorado Department of Transportation begins resurfacing about eight miles of I-70 between Gypsum and Eagle on Monday, April 6. The project runs through fall and includes new asphalt, guardrail upgrades, bridge deck repairs, and road sign replacements. Drivers should expect single-lane closures, an 11-foot width restriction, and a reduced speed limit of 55 miles per hour. Work is scheduled both day and night, Monday through Friday. For updates, visit COtrip.org.

Colorado Auto Theft Down 34% in 2025

Colorado saw a dramatic drop in vehicle theft last year. State Patrol data shows auto thefts fell 34% in 2025 — the third consecutive year of decline — representing a 56% drop since 2021. Eighty percent of stolen vehicles were recovered. Denver International Airport saw an 87% decrease in theft reports compared to 2023. Governor Polis credited data-driven law enforcement investments and urged the legislature to protect funding.

Data Center Moratoriums Gaining Traction Across the Region

Progressive lawmakers in Congress are pushing legislation to regulate data center construction, citing environmental concerns around AI infrastructure. The issue is crossing party lines: majority-Republican Kootenai County in Idaho passed its own moratorium last year over concerns about water use and aquifer protection. Logan and Larimer counties in Colorado have followed suit, and Denver is considering similar action.

Cedaridge Eyes Early Drought Restrictions

Dry winter conditions are prompting Cedaridge to consider enacting a Stage Two drought response plan as early as April. The Board of Trustees is weighing a two-day watering rotation for residents, along with higher utility rates for heavy water users. Officials say the proposed rate increases won't affect base rates or the lowest usage tier.

North Fork Orchard Land Permanently Protected

A 30-acre organic orchard in the North Fork Valley has been permanently conserved through a collaboration between Colorado West Land Trust, Dirt Capital Partners, and the Kropp family. The conservation easement protects agricultural soils, senior irrigation water rights, and wildlife habitat in Delta County. The Kropp brothers, who farm orchards on adjacent land, said the property was nearly subdivided for residential development before the partnership came together. The easement adds to more than 5,000 acres already conserved in the North Fork Valley.

KVNF Regional Newscast
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
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