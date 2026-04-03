KVNF Regional Newscast: April 3, 2026

Montrose residents to vote in April 7 municipal election

Registered voters within the Montrose city limits should have received ballots for the April 7th municipal election in the mail. Voters are encouraged to return ballots by mail or to the curbside ballot box outside the Montrose County offices at 317 S. 2nd St, to the ballot box within the County election office, or to the drop box located within City Hall at 400 Main Street. Ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 7 p.m. on April 7. Ballots cannot be accepted by email or fax.

Telluride closes mid-week to preserve snow, reopens this Friday-Sunday

Telluride Ski Resort announced April 5th as its last day of the season. The mountain was then closed this Wednesday and Thursday to preserve snow for closing weekend. Telsk announced on Wednesday that the resort will re-open today April 3rd with the goal to remain open through the scheduled closing on Sunday, April 5th. Only intermediate and advanced terrain will be accessible this weekend, and all operations are subject to change at any time as conditions evolve.

Tina Peters sentence overturned

The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned Tina Peters’ nine-year sentence. Peters is a former Mesa County Clerk who was convicted in 2024 of orchestrating a security breach of the Mesa County’s election system in 2021. The scheme was a failed attempt to find evidence of election interference, and was rooted in conspiracies about the 2020 election. The three-judge panel upheld her convictions, but reversed her sentence as they claimed it was partially based on improper consideration of her right to free speech. The judges wrote that the sentencing judge, 21st Judicial District Judge Matthew Barrett, took Peters’ continued spread of election misinformation into consideration. The judges of the appeal court wrote that Peters’ nine-year sentence was to prevent her from continuing to spread views the court deemed damaging. When handing down the sentence, Barrett had called Peters a “charlatan” who “had found a way to profit off of lies and would continue to do so if she remained out of prison.” The appeals court stated that since Peters is no longer the Mesa County Clark, she is “no longer in a position to engage in the conduct that led to her conviction.” The case will likely head to the state Supreme Court, unless Peters accepts the Court of Appeals ruling. This would mean accepting was error in only her sentencing, and not in her convictions.

Southwest Colorado reservoirs to welcome motorized boats soon

Some good news for boaters in our area; state parks across the Southwest Region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife are getting ready to welcome motorized boats back to reservoirs. As KVNF has reported, the region has seen drought conditions and a historically low snowpack. This means the boating season will be better early in the spring and summer. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that those wanting to maximize the season shouldn’t wait until the Fourth of July to get the boat out this year. While spring temperatures recently soared as high as 80 degrees at some Southwest Region parks, CPW reminds the public that water temperatures remain as cold as 40 degrees and can present immediate danger, especially to those not wearing a proper personal floatation device. You can learn more about boat ramp openings and boating safety on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

Barbara Kirkmeyer visits with community members on the Western Slope

With the clock winding down towards the June primary, Republican gubernatorial candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer made a trip to the Western Slope recently to meet with community members and ask for their support. For KVNF, Lisa Young has more.

Colorado lawmakers make changes to elections bill in response to Trump's mail voting executive order

Colorado lawmakers plan to further shore up the state’s election system in response to President Trump’s executive order on mail ballots. Trump's order would tighten mail-in voting, requiring a bar code for ballots, and for states to send ballots to a federal list of approved voters. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, Bente Birkeland has more.

Rent drops bring relief, but homeownership still out of reach

Renters are feeling some relief as the costs across our region are dropping. That’s thanks, in part, to a building boom. Yet, at the same time, home ownership remains out of reach for many. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Yvette Fernandez has more.

Forest Service plans headquarters move to Utah, regional offices to shift

The U.S. Forest Service is planning a major shakeup. That includes moving its headquarters from the nation’s capitol to Utah. As the Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen, the plan will shutter some offices in our region, but open others.

