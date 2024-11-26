LOCAL MOTION: Project 7 Water Authority - New Treatment Plant
1 of 8 — Future Plant Wide.jpg
Future site of Project 7's new water treatment plant, south of Colona.
Brody Wilson
2 of 8 — Future Plant.jpg
3 of 8 — Open House.jpg
Open House at future site of Project 7's new water treatment plant, south of Colona.
4 of 8 — Hydro Plant with Fred Waldman.jpg
Project 7's Plant Operator Fred Waldman standing in front of the current plant's hydro electric generators.
5 of 8 — Clarifier 3.jpg
Clarifier at Project 7's existing water treatment plant east of Montrose
6 of 8 — Clarifier.jpg
7 of 8 — Clarifier 2.jpg
Clarifier discharge at Project 7's existing water treatment plant east of Montrose
8 of 8 — PXL_20241112_202837375.jpg
Filter Beds in the Filter Galley at Project 7's existing water treatment plant east of Montrose
Project 7 Water Authority serves nearly the entire Uncompahgre Valley with reliable safe potable water for the valley's 60,000 residents. The Water Authority is proposing to build a new treatment plant to serve its 6 member's distribution systems, proposing to significantly improve the resiliency of the system, because the current system has many single points of failure.
Today we dive deep into the "why" behind Project 7 Water Authority's plan to build a new water treatment plant south of Colona. If you live in the Uncompahgre valley this is a story you'll want to hear and to understand.