Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: Project 7 Water Authority - New Treatment Plant

By Brody Wilson
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:57 PM MST
1 of 8  — Future Plant Wide.jpg
Brody Wilson
2 of 8  — Future Plant.jpg

Brody Wilson
3 of 8  — Open House.jpg

Brody Wilson
4 of 8  — Hydro Plant with Fred Waldman.jpg
Brody Wilson
5 of 8  — Clarifier 3.jpg
Brody Wilson
6 of 8  — Clarifier.jpg
Brody Wilson
7 of 8  — Clarifier 2.jpg

Brody Wilson
8 of 8  — PXL_20241112_202837375.jpg
Project 7 Water Authority serves nearly the entire Uncompahgre Valley with reliable safe potable water for the valley's 60,000 residents. The Water Authority is proposing to build a new treatment plant to serve its 6 member's distribution systems, proposing to significantly improve the resiliency of the system, because the current system has many single points of failure.

Today we dive deep into the "why" behind Project 7 Water Authority's plan to build a new water treatment plant south of Colona. If you live in the Uncompahgre valley this is a story you'll want to hear and to understand.

Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
