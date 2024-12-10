© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: The Tribal Water Media Fellowship - Fort Lewis College

By Brody Wilson
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM MST
Simple Image of a desert scene with a river flowing through

In 2024 KSUT and the Four Corners Water Center of Fort Lewis College hosted The Tribal Water Media Fellowship in which 11 young people explored the connection to water for themselves, their communities, and their cultures.

In this episode we are treated to new and unique perspectives on what water means to humans. For many, especially natives who have relied on waters of The West for millennia, water takes on a deeper meaning to community, to culture... to spirit.

Join us as Fellows from the Tribal Water Medial Fellowship share their experience and what water means to them.

