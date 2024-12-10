LOCAL MOTION: The Tribal Water Media Fellowship - Fort Lewis College
In 2024 KSUT and the Four Corners Water Center of Fort Lewis College hosted The Tribal Water Media Fellowship in which 11 young people explored the connection to water for themselves, their communities, and their cultures.
In this episode we are treated to new and unique perspectives on what water means to humans. For many, especially natives who have relied on waters of The West for millennia, water takes on a deeper meaning to community, to culture... to spirit.
Join us as Fellows from the Tribal Water Medial Fellowship share their experience and what water means to them.