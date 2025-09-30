Local Motion: Western Colorado Community Foundation and Tri-County Health Network's Mental Health Scholarships

In rural Colorado, philanthropy and public health often rely on neighbors helping neighbors. Two local organizations — the Western Colorado Community Foundation and the Tri-County Health Network — are showing how community-driven support can make an outsized impact across the Western Slope.

Western Colorado Community Foundation

The Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) manages nearly $200 million in charitable assets. Each year, it distributes about $8 million in grants to nonprofits, scholarships, and community projects. Regional Director Vickery Hall explained, “We are just under 200 million in charitable assets for our area… [granting] about 8 million a year… it’s sizable, and we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

That scale is notable in rural Colorado, where many nonprofits operate with minimal staff and tight budgets. But WCCF is not just about dollars — it’s about trust. Board member Elaine Brett said, “People respond better to giving and receiving if it’s on a very localized basis… particularly here on the Western Slope. That’s what gives people the trust that their gift is going to be used where they live.”

One example of local action came during COVID, when Brett helped launch a food program in the North Fork Valley. Volunteers delivered fresh produce to isolated seniors while also supporting local farmers who had lost market access. “The food was then distributed by volunteers to the homes of senior citizens who, during COVID, couldn’t get out, didn’t have access to the fresh food. We partnered with a farmer who was struggling to sell produce, so it truly benefited everyone involved,” Brett recalled.

Community funds like the West Elk Community Fund start small, but they grow steadily as donors see results. Hall noted, “…it starts small. Maybe a group grants out $10,000 a year or five. And it takes a long time… over time, as they attract more funds, as they talk about the work, as they make an impact, as people see the proof in the pudding… ten years later, they’re giving out $50,000, $100,000. In our small rural communities, that makes a huge difference.”

For nonprofits, the support can be transformative. Anita Evans, Executive Director of Friends of Youth and Nature, described how WCCF’s help enabled her organization to expand rapidly: “…we serve Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties and went from [serving] 800 that first year to over 8,800 last year. It’s a huge increase in kids connecting with the outdoors, and without that support, we wouldn’t have been able to grow this way.”

Evans shared a story from a biking event in Montrose that shows the human impact: “…one boy was sitting at the table with a bunch of his new friends, eating lunch and just shouted out, finally somebody gets me. You could see the joy on his face. That moment of connection is exactly what these programs are all about.”

Those connections come to life at the outdoor education days the group runs. “…we facilitate six outdoor education events a year. One of the most popular is on Grand Mesa… last year we served 125 kids with another 25 volunteers. We did cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow art, ice fishing, sledding, and food for this food-insecure population. It gives them a taste of what to do,” Evans said.

For donors, the foundation also offers flexibility through donor advised funds. Hall explained, “…if you have that gift this year and it’s a taxable gift that you need to make before the end of the year, you can dump it all in a donor advised fund… and then you’re able to take some time, maybe take a breath and over the next few years grant those funds out.”

And for newcomers who move to the Western Slope, Brett added, “…people move to western Colorado and they fall in love… and the next thing that happens is they want to know how they can participate, how can they be a part of the community, how can they get involved? And the local funds truly give an outlet for that.”

At its core, the mission of the Western Colorado Community Foundation is simple, as Hall put it: “…connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

Tri-County Health Network

In the second half of the program, attention turned to behavioral health. Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) runs programs that make mental health care more affordable across the region. Ariana Sites, Behavioral Health Services Coordinator, outlined two initiatives.

First, the San Miguel Behavioral Health Fund, which is available to anyone who lives or works in San Miguel County. “…we traditionally have our San Miguel Behavioral Health Fund, which is offered to anyone who lives or works in San Miguel County. And that is for six sessions at $110 each. We also have a youth fund for children whose parents live or work there,” Sites said.

Applications are straightforward. “…applications are simple. We don’t ask for insurance. We don’t contact your employer. We just need to confirm residency or employment in San Miguel County. Once approved, you can start counseling almost immediately,” she explained.

The second initiative, the Recovery Access Fund, includes most of the KVNF listening area. “…it is offered in Delta, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. And it’s for financial assistance that removes the cost barrier for those in need of substance use and recovery counseling specifically. The first six sessions are free, and depending on income, another six can be covered as well,” Sites said.

Confidentiality is central. “…we protect all personal health information through HIPAA guidelines. We don’t share it with employers, with family members, with anyone outside of your provider. It’s completely private and safe,” Sites emphasized.

Funding for the Recovery Access Fund comes from opioid settlement dollars. Sites explained, “…they acknowledge the need for accessible substance use treatment in rural Colorado. And while we know that there can be barriers like transportation, stigma, and affordability, we are hoping to close that gap and create more sustainable supportive systems.”

For those ready to get started, applications can be completed online, on paper, or over the phone. “…we’ve tried to make the application as straightforward as possible. It’s one page. We ask a few questions, and then you’re approved. We can connect you directly with providers so you can begin counseling right away,” Sites said.

Together, these programs reduce cost barriers and bring counseling within reach for thousands of residents in KVNF’s listening area.

—

From philanthropy to mental health, local solutions are filling critical gaps across Western Colorado. Whether it’s donors supporting nonprofits or public health programs expanding access to care, these efforts show how communities can lift each other up.

