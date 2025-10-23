© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Candidate profiles for the Montrose Board of County Commissioners

By Brody Wilson
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
KVNF's Brody Wilson (left) interviews Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares
KVNF's Brody Wilson (left) interviews Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares

KVNF's Brody Wilson interviewed Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares and BOCC candidate Kirsten Copeland at Studio M in Montrose.

Mijares will be on the Montrose County Election ballot this November. The Commissioner in his first year is facing a recall. If the recall effort is successful he could be replaced by Kirstin Copeland.

Local Motion
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
