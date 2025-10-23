Local Motion: Candidate profiles for the Montrose Board of County Commissioners

KVNF's Brody Wilson interviewed Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares and BOCC candidate Kirsten Copeland at Studio M in Montrose.
Mijares will be on the Montrose County Election ballot this November. The Commissioner in his first year is facing a recall. If the recall effort is successful he could be replaced by Kirstin Copeland.
