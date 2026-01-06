© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Round-up Episode 137

By Brody Wilson
Published January 6, 2026 at 10:07 AM MST
Claudia Flores Cruz, back left, a Family Resource Center coordinator for Garfield District 16 schools, and Jennifer Baugh, Garfield 16 schools’ superintendent, stand with a group of kids outside the Grand Valley Center for Family Learning in Parachute. Baugh and Flores Cruz said there are families and teachers at their schools who are struggling to find sustainable housing.
Eleanor Bennett/Aspen Journalism & Aspen Public Radio
This week on Local Motion we're featuring a Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio, we'll hear about a new workforce housing initiative in Western Colorado, we'll look ahead to next months Winter Olympics happening in Italy with a renowned local ski racing coach, and we'll hear about critical minerals, and the possibility of mining them here in the United States.

  • A report on a Colorado River water user conference that took place last month in Las Vegas. (RMCR)
  • A report on the Trump administration's crack down on DEI in gift shops in national parks. (KHOL)
  • A feature on a workforce housing initiative in Western Colorado.(Aspen Public Radio)
  • A two way with ski racing coach Cindy Suplizio on the upcoming winter Olympics. (KDNK)
  • A two way on critical minerals and the possibility of mining them here in the U.S. (KGNU)
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
