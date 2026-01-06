Local Motion: Regional Round-up Episode 137

This week on Local Motion we're featuring a Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio, we'll hear about a new workforce housing initiative in Western Colorado, we'll look ahead to next months Winter Olympics happening in Italy with a renowned local ski racing coach, and we'll hear about critical minerals, and the possibility of mining them here in the United States.

A report on a Colorado River water user conference that took place last month in Las Vegas. (RMCR)



A report on the Trump administration's crack down on DEI in gift shops in national parks. (KHOL)



A feature on a workforce housing initiative in Western Colorado.(Aspen Public Radio)



A two way with ski racing coach Cindy Suplizio on the upcoming winter Olympics. (KDNK)



A two way on critical minerals and the possibility of mining them here in the U.S. (KGNU)