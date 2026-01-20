© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: Regional Round-up Episode 139

By Brody Wilson
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:02 PM MST
This week on the Regional Roundup, we'll pay a visit to the First People's Festival that took place in Estes Park, Colorado, January 16-18, 2026. The three-day event brought together Indigenous artists, educators, and community members for fashion, art, dance, and storytelling. We learn about a program that teaches high school students trade skills, and puts those skills to work building affordable housing. We’ll also take a closer look at the Colorado River Basin, where the U.S. Department of the Interior has released a draft environmental impact statement outlining potential paths forward for managing the river and its two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll round out the show with a conversation with the filmmaker behind a new documentary examining the crisis in local journalism.

  • A feature on the recent First People's Festival that took place in Estes Park January 16-18. (RMCR)
  • A feature on a program that teaches high school students trade skills, and puts those skills to work building affordable housing. (KGNU)
  • A two way on the draft environmental impact statement for the Colorado River Basin, and its two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead that was recently released by the Department of the Interior. (RMCR)
  • A conversation with a film maker behind a new documentary that looks at the crisis in local news. (KSUT)
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
