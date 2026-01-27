Local Motion: Regional Round-up Episode 140

This week on the Regional Roundup, we'll hear about the formation of a new federal agency: the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, and a report on so-called “death cards” found in abandoned vehicles following rumored ICE activity near Vail, Colorado. We’ll also check in on an avalanche training program in Wyoming, and efforts underway to reintroduce wolverines to Colorado. Plus, a look at the dismantling of a beloved gathering place for some locals in Moab by the Bureau of Land Management, and we wrap up the show in Park City with a look at the Sundance Film Festival, the final year the festival will call Utah home before moving to Boulder, Colorado, next year.

A news report on the formation of a new agency: the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. (RMCR)

A report on “Death cards” that were found in abandoned cars following rumored ICE activity near Vail. (Aspen Public Radio)

A report on an avalanche training program in Wyoming. (KHOL)

A feature on efforts to reintroduce the wolverine to Colorado. (KDNK)

A feature on a beloved gathering place for a small community of Moab locals that was recently dismantled by the BLM. (KZMU)

A report on the Sundance Film Festival moving from Utah to Colorado. (KRCL/RMCR)

A two way on the Justice Summit that took place at the Sundance Film Festival. (KRCL)