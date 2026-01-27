© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Round-up Episode 140

By Brody Wilson
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:14 PM MST
The Sundance Film Festival takes place Jan. 22–Feb. 1, 2026. It is the final year the festival will be held in Utah before moving to Boulder, Colorado, beginning in 2027.
Maya Dehlin/Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival takes place Jan. 22–Feb. 1, 2026. It is the final year the festival will be held in Utah before moving to Boulder, Colorado, beginning in 2027.

This week on the Regional Roundup, we'll hear about the formation of a new federal agency: the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, and a report on so-called “death cards” found in abandoned vehicles following rumored ICE activity near Vail, Colorado. We’ll also check in on an avalanche training program in Wyoming, and efforts underway to reintroduce wolverines to Colorado. Plus, a look at the dismantling of a beloved gathering place for some locals in Moab by the Bureau of Land Management, and we wrap up the show in Park City with a look at the Sundance Film Festival, the final year the festival will call Utah home before moving to Boulder, Colorado, next year.

  • A news report on the formation of a new agency: the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. (RMCR)
  • A report on “Death cards” that were found in abandoned cars following rumored ICE activity near Vail. (Aspen Public Radio)
  • A report on an avalanche training program in Wyoming. (KHOL)
  • A feature on efforts to reintroduce the wolverine to Colorado. (KDNK)
  • A feature on a beloved gathering place for a small community of Moab locals that was recently dismantled by the BLM. (KZMU)
  • A report on the Sundance Film Festival moving from Utah to Colorado. (KRCL/RMCR)
  • A two way on the Justice Summit that took place at the Sundance Film Festival. (KRCL)
Local Motion
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson