Local Motion: Episode 145 of the Regional Roundup

By Brody Wilson
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:46 AM MST
LeAnder Goldtooth is one of very few people his age keeping the art of Navajo basket weaving alive. The 23 year-old has become a master of the craft, harvesting his own sumac, reviving ancient patterns, and sharing his knowledge with the next generation.
KZMU/Emily Arntsen
This week on the Regional Roundup, we hear about an animal sanctuary in Wyoming that looks after animals who used to spend their days in laboratories. We find out what happens to patients when a rural health facility closes. Then we meet a Navajo basket weaver who is keeping the tradition alive for the next generation. We round out the show with a story about a recent community event on Colorado's Western Slope to educate young community members about the reality of drought and water conservation.

  • A report on SCOTUS agreeing to hear a climate lawsuit brought by Boulder County and the City of Boulder against fossil fuel companies. (RMCR)
  • A report on the latest wolf tracking map in Colorado. (KDNK)
  • A feature on an animal sanctuary in Wyoming for former lab animals. (KGNU)
  • A feature on the closure of a clinic in Eastern Idaho that means some patients must travel across mountain passes to Wyoming to receive treatment. (KHOL)
  • A feature on a Navajo basket weaver. (KZMU)
  • A feature on a community event to educate young community members on the reality of drought and water conservation. (KVNF)
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
