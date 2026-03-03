Local Motion: Episode 145 of the Regional Roundup
This week on the Regional Roundup, we hear about an animal sanctuary in Wyoming that looks after animals who used to spend their days in laboratories. We find out what happens to patients when a rural health facility closes. Then we meet a Navajo basket weaver who is keeping the tradition alive for the next generation. We round out the show with a story about a recent community event on Colorado's Western Slope to educate young community members about the reality of drought and water conservation.
- A report on SCOTUS agreeing to hear a climate lawsuit brought by Boulder County and the City of Boulder against fossil fuel companies. (RMCR)
- A report on the latest wolf tracking map in Colorado. (KDNK)
- A feature on an animal sanctuary in Wyoming for former lab animals. (KGNU)
- A feature on the closure of a clinic in Eastern Idaho that means some patients must travel across mountain passes to Wyoming to receive treatment. (KHOL)
- A feature on a Navajo basket weaver. (KZMU)
- A feature on a community event to educate young community members on the reality of drought and water conservation. (KVNF)