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Local Motion

Local Motion: Western Slope Author Craig Childs and Filmmaker Ben Clark on Dark Skies, Restored Land, and Finding Hope in the Natural World

By Brody Wilson
Published March 31, 2026 at 2:57 PM MDT
Craig Childs is at the Montrose Pavilion on April 7th.
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Craig Childs is at the Montrose Pavilion on April 7th.
The Sherbino in Ridgway
Cottonwoods shade the Vermejo River as it winds through the Pinaflor area of Vermejo
2 of 2  — Cottonwoods shade the Vermejo River as it winds through the Pinaflor area of Vermejo-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Cottonwoods shade the Vermejo River as it winds through the Pinaflor area of Vermejo
Ben Clark

Western Slope author Craig Childs joins Local Motion to discuss his new book The Wild Dark — an exploration of dark skies, light pollution, and what we lose when we can no longer see the Milky Way. Filmmaker Ben Clark also joins to discuss Preserved, his documentary about a half-million-acre conservation landmark in northern New Mexico.

Two Western Slope Voices on What We Stand to Lose — and Restore

Craig Childs has been making a slow migration around western Colorado for 35 years — from Ouray to Ridgeway to the North Fork and now Norwood — and writing about the landscapes he's moved through along the way. His books are always about place, he says, but they move through time as well: what a landscape looked like a thousand years ago, a million, a billion.

His newest book, The Wild Dark, looks up. It's the story of a 200-mile bike trek from the Las Vegas Strip into the Mojave Desert — nine nights of riding away from one of the brightest light sources on Earth and into one of its darkest skies. Craig wanted to watch the change happen night by night, and what he found became a meditation on what 80 percent of people on Earth can no longer see: the Milky Way.

The consequences of that loss, Craig explains, go beyond the merely poetic. Excess light disrupts circadian rhythms in humans and wildlife alike, is linked to increased cancer rates, and throws off migratory patterns in birds, insects, and more. But he's also optimistic. Norwood, where Craig lives, recently became the first dark sky community on the Western Slope — and he says the change came less from regulation than from conversation.

Restoration Is Already Happening

Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
1 of 10  — Preserved_stills/A young bison grazes in a meadow on Vermejo-Photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
2 of 10  — Preserved_stills/Sunset on Vermejo’s Ptarmigan Peak-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
3 of 10  — Preserved_stills/Vermejo’s Costilla Valley in fall-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
4 of 10  — Preserved_stills/The largest of the Upper Casias Lakes shortly after a winter storm-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
5 of 10  — Preserved_stills/Cottonwoods shade the Vermejo River as it winds through the Pinaflor area of Vermejo-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
6 of 10  — Preserved_stills/A mountain lion on Vermejo-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
7 of 10  — Preserved_stills/Elliot S Barkers cabin on Vermejo-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
8 of 10  — Preserved_stills/A pronghorn moved slowly across a wintry meadow newe Castle Rock at Vermejo-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
9 of 10  — Preserved_stills/The view inside of a Charcoal Kiln in the old townsite of Catskill on Vermejo-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
10 of 10  — Preserved_stills/A baby bison, also called a “rojo” stands close to mother on the prairie of Vermejo-photo by Ben Clark for “PRESERVED”.jpg
Scenes from Vermejo Ranch
Ben Clark

The second half of this Local Motion brings in filmmaker Ben Clark, whose documentary Preserved tells the story of Vermejo Ranch — a 560,000-acre property in northeastern New Mexico that Ted Turner purchased in 1996 and has since transformed, in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and multiple universities, into what Ben calls a living laboratory for conservation and restoration.

Craig appears prominently in the film, and both he and Ben share the same core message: the scale of Vermejo is extraordinary, but the principle is not. Restoration happens backyard by backyard, berm by berm. You don't have to be Ted Turner. You just have to pay attention to the piece of land you're on.

Craig Childs will be at the Montrose Pavilion on Tuesday, April 7th for The Wild Dark: Stories of the Night Sky — a visual, musical, spoken-word experience and book launch. Doors at 6:30, show at 7:00. Tickets available here.

Local Motion
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson