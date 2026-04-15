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Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode #150

By Brody Wilson
Published April 15, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
Avalanche rescue dog Mona and Erik Larsen at Mona's retirement party in Telluride, Colorado.
1 of 1  — RRoundup EP 151.jpeg
Avalanche rescue dog Mona and Erik Larsen at Mona's retirement party in Telluride, Colorado.
Julia Caulfield/KOTO

This week on the Regional Roundup, we look at concerns over a proposed move by the U.S. Forest Service from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, and what that could mean for public lands management in the West. We’ll also visit a conserved organic orchard in Western Colorado, and we hear about new composting efforts in Aspen aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from food waste. Plus, a longtime avalanche rescue dog in Telluride retires after years of service, and a conversation with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! and the importance of independent journalism.

This week on the Regional Roundup, we look at concerns over a proposed move by the U.S. Forest Service from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, and what that could mean for public lands management in the West. We’ll also visit a conserved organic orchard in Western Colorado, and we hear about new composting efforts in Aspen aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from food waste. Plus, a longtime avalanche rescue dog in Telluride retires after years of service, and a conversation with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! and the importance of independent journalism.

  • A report on concerns about the proposed U.S. Forest Service move from Washington D.C. to Salt Lake City. (RMCR/KOTO)
  • A feature on an organic orchard in Western Colorado that is now permanently conserved. (KVNF)
  • A feature on composting efforts in Aspen that seek to reduce greenhouse emissions from wasted food. (Aspen Public Radio)
  • A feature on a retiring avalanche rescue dog in Telluride. (KOTO)
  • A two way with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! (RMCR)
Local Motion
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson