Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode #150
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Avalanche rescue dog Mona and Erik Larsen at Mona's retirement party in Telluride, Colorado.
Julia Caulfield/KOTO
This week on the Regional Roundup, we look at concerns over a proposed move by the U.S. Forest Service from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, and what that could mean for public lands management in the West. We’ll also visit a conserved organic orchard in Western Colorado, and we hear about new composting efforts in Aspen aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from food waste. Plus, a longtime avalanche rescue dog in Telluride retires after years of service, and a conversation with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! and the importance of independent journalism.
This week on the Regional Roundup, we look at concerns over a proposed move by the U.S. Forest Service from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, and what that could mean for public lands management in the West. We’ll also visit a conserved organic orchard in Western Colorado, and we hear about new composting efforts in Aspen aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from food waste. Plus, a longtime avalanche rescue dog in Telluride retires after years of service, and a conversation with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! and the importance of independent journalism.
- A report on concerns about the proposed U.S. Forest Service move from Washington D.C. to Salt Lake City. (RMCR/KOTO)
- A feature on an organic orchard in Western Colorado that is now permanently conserved. (KVNF)
- A feature on composting efforts in Aspen that seek to reduce greenhouse emissions from wasted food. (Aspen Public Radio)
- A feature on a retiring avalanche rescue dog in Telluride. (KOTO)
- A two way with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! (RMCR)