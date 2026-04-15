Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode #150

This week on the Regional Roundup, we look at concerns over a proposed move by the U.S. Forest Service from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, and what that could mean for public lands management in the West. We’ll also visit a conserved organic orchard in Western Colorado, and we hear about new composting efforts in Aspen aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from food waste. Plus, a longtime avalanche rescue dog in Telluride retires after years of service, and a conversation with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! and the importance of independent journalism.

A report on concerns about the proposed U.S. Forest Service move from Washington D.C. to Salt Lake City. (RMCR/KOTO)

A feature on an organic orchard in Western Colorado that is now permanently conserved. (KVNF)

A feature on composting efforts in Aspen that seek to reduce greenhouse emissions from wasted food. (Aspen Public Radio)

A feature on a retiring avalanche rescue dog in Telluride. (KOTO)

A two way with Denis Moynihan of Democracy Now! about the new documentary Steal This Story Please! (RMCR)