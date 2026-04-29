Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode #153

The city of Durango has proclaimed April 19, 2026 as Ross Anderson Day, marking twenty years since the Native American speed skier set a U.S. speed-skiing record of 154.06 miles per hour.

We’ll also hear from a researcher working in Bears Ears who is turning to crowdfunding to continue his work after losing a federal grant. Then, we head to Utah, where students at the University of Utah are building community through the student Drag Club. And we close the show with a conversation with Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Anderson who talks about a recent lawsuit involving Aspen Public Radio, KSUT, and CPR. The stations challenged an executive order from President Trump that cut funding to NPR and PBS. In March, a federal judge ruled in favor of the stations.

A report on the Aspen Words Literary Prize winner. (Aspen Public Radio)

A report on concerns over the senate's vote overturning a mining ban in a Minnesota wilderness area, and what that could mean for our region. (KSJD)

A feature on the city of Durango proclaiming April 19 as Ross Anderson Day, marking twenty years since the Native American speed skier set a U.S. speed-skiing record. (KSUT)

A feature on a researcher who is crowdfunding to finish his research in Bears Ears after his federal grant was cut. (RMCR)

A conversation about the Drag Club at the University of Utah. (KRCL)

A two way with Breeze Richardson, the Executive Director of Aspen Public Radio, on the recent lawsuit involving Aspen Public Radio, KSUT, and CPR challenging an executive order from President Trump that cut funding to NPR and PBS. (KDNK)