Talkin' Music: Thom LaFond and Bob Boilen

KVNF's Taya Jae sits down with with Colorado based Singer Songwriter Thom LaFond to discuss his brand new debut Album, The Moon Leans In. Tune in to hear how Billie Holliday, Andrew Bird and Mac Miller have influenced this genre bending musician. Also, what Thom hopes to gain from submitting his single, In a Hurry, to this years Tiny Desk Contest.

Then, in part two, an exclusive interview with Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen. Taya sat down with Bob to discuss how Tiny Desk has evolved over the last two years, what the highlights of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts have been and what he's hoping to hear in this years round of contest submissions.