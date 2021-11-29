© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Music

  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • 15bbec7c-1b20-4202-b1f5-f967c9b43e09_1_.png
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Kaitlyn Williams
    Denver based pop singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams talks with KVNF and shares some of her 2020 releases including a world debut of her brand new song…
  • eriak_real.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Erika Lundahl
    Seattle singer-songwriter Erika Lundahl talks with KVNF about her new album 'Daughter, You're a Storyteller' which dropped October 30th, 2020. Lundahl…
  • CITRA.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: CITRA
    Denver rock band CITRA talks with KVNF about their newest singles from 2020 and how music has been helping the band get through the pandemic. CITRA is…
  • sunny4Z9A9682_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Sunny War
    LA folk-punk musician, Sunny War stops by KVNF before her performance for the 'Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series' to talk about her recent EP 'Can…
  • jacksonindypass-oliveandwest-headshot_hires_1_.jpeg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Jackson Emmer
    Colorado Singer-songwriter, Jackson Emmer, talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about his new album 'Alpine Coda' from his home studio in Carbondale.
  • jt_danielrodrigquez.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Daniel Rodriguez
    Daniel Rodriguez stops by KVNF before his performance for the "Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series" brought to you by Pickin' Productions and the…
  • loire_cotler.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Loire Cotler
    Loire Cotler, rhythm vocalist, composer, recording artist, music therapist and teacher talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about her new album '18 Wings'. The…
  • augustus.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Augustus
    KVNF talks with musicians Colin Kelly and Jim Herlihy from Boulder rock band, Augustus about their upcoming album 'Color TV & Tall Tales'. The band's…
  • peachstreet.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Peach Street Revival
    Psychedelic rock and blues band, Peach Street Revival calls in from Grand Junction to talk with KVNF's Kori Stanton about their new EP 'Cinco' and their…
Load More