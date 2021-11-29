-
Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
Denver based pop singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams talks with KVNF and shares some of her 2020 releases including a world debut of her brand new song…
Seattle singer-songwriter Erika Lundahl talks with KVNF about her new album 'Daughter, You're a Storyteller' which dropped October 30th, 2020. Lundahl…
Denver rock band CITRA talks with KVNF about their newest singles from 2020 and how music has been helping the band get through the pandemic. CITRA is…
LA folk-punk musician, Sunny War stops by KVNF before her performance for the 'Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series' to talk about her recent EP 'Can…
Colorado Singer-songwriter, Jackson Emmer, talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about his new album 'Alpine Coda' from his home studio in Carbondale.
Daniel Rodriguez stops by KVNF before his performance for the "Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series" brought to you by Pickin' Productions and the…
Loire Cotler, rhythm vocalist, composer, recording artist, music therapist and teacher talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about her new album '18 Wings'. The…
KVNF talks with musicians Colin Kelly and Jim Herlihy from Boulder rock band, Augustus about their upcoming album 'Color TV & Tall Tales'. The band's…
Psychedelic rock and blues band, Peach Street Revival calls in from Grand Junction to talk with KVNF's Kori Stanton about their new EP 'Cinco' and their…