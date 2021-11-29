© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Colorado Music

  • 5a04d0e092745.image_.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Copper Children
    Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
  • 147258815_266379811509884_4853490821540685216_n.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Frequenzies
    The Frequenzies hail from the North Fork Valley bringing our listeners funk, pop, and rock on their upcoming EP "Face In The Flames." On this episode of…
  • johstatz.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: John Statz
    John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • andysydow.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Andy Sydow
    Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
  • ajunnamed.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: A.J. Fullerton
    "The future is bright" for A.J. Fullerton and his newest release The Forgiver and The Runaway. A.J. called into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton and debut a…
  • screenshot_2021-03-05_ladygang___ladygangmusic______instagram_photos_and_videos.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Lady Gang
    Denver musician and loop artist Lady Gang AKA Jen Korte chats with 'Talkin Music' host Kori Stanton about her brand new album Full Throttle.
  • natalie_spears_and_lizzy_plotkin_music_aug_2020_reneeramgephotography-101_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears
    Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears talk with KVNF about their brand new album "Just Over The Ridge." This Western Colorado duo connected through Victor…
  • GGTP38-1532.jpeg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Graham Good & The Painters
    Graham Good & The Painters is made up of seven musicians who mostly reside in and around Denver, Colorado. The band is gearing up to release their first…
  • river.JPG
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Jon Hickam / Willis Pickem
    North Fork Valley musician Jon Hickam talks with KVNF about his debut solo album "Pickin' and Grinnin' with Willis Pickem." The new album features…
