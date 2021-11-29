Colorado Music

-
Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
The Frequenzies hail from the North Fork Valley bringing our listeners funk, pop, and rock on their upcoming EP "Face In The Flames." On this episode of…
John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
"The future is bright" for A.J. Fullerton and his newest release The Forgiver and The Runaway. A.J. called into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton and debut a…
Denver musician and loop artist Lady Gang AKA Jen Korte chats with 'Talkin Music' host Kori Stanton about her brand new album Full Throttle.
Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears talk with KVNF about their brand new album "Just Over The Ridge." This Western Colorado duo connected through Victor…
Graham Good & The Painters is made up of seven musicians who mostly reside in and around Denver, Colorado. The band is gearing up to release their first…
North Fork Valley musician Jon Hickam talks with KVNF about his debut solo album "Pickin' and Grinnin' with Willis Pickem." The new album features…