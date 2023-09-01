Western Slope Skies - ASTROFEST 2023

Colorado’s Western Slope is home to some of the state’s most iconic scenery by day, as well as some of the most stunning and beautiful views at night. We also have several special areas where night skies are explicitly protected…including Dark Sky Parks, preserves, and communities. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is one of these, designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2015. Visitors come from near and far to stargaze at Black Canyon throughout the year, and during the park’s annual astronomy festival – known as Astro Fest.

2023’s Astro Fest is expanding to celebrate the dark night skies along the entire Gunnison River corridor, including our upstream sibling -- Curecanti National Recreation Area, a Dark Sky Park since 2021, and downstream cousin the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area – currently working towards Dark Sky certification.

This year’s festival will run from September 14 through 16th, to coincide with the September new moon. Each night will be held at a different location to highlight the skies above these three jewels along the Gunnison River.

Thursday, September 14 will take place in Montrose, with a presentation by Dr. Bob Grossman, retired CU Boulder research faculty, who will focus on the efforts of the Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition and San Miguel County Dark Sky Reserve. This talk will take place at the new Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room, in downtown Montrose at 7 pm.

After the talk, viewing of deep sky objects through telescopes will take place at the BLM Flat Top parking area, on the north side of town.

Friday’s events will be up at the South Rim of Black Canyon, starting at 3:30 with ranger-led solar telescope viewing and family-friendly activities.

Then at 7:30, Aaron Watson, the Colorado Chair of DarkSky International, will give a special presentation on dark skies in Colorado at the South Rim Campground Amphitheater.

Following the program, stargazing with telescopes will be available at various South Rim sites.

On Saturday, September 16 the fun shifts to Curecanti, at Elk Creek. Afternoon solar viewing and activities will take place outside the Elk Creek Visitor Center. At 7:30 there will be a special ranger-led program at the Campground Amphitheater, followed by another opportunity to view the heavens through telescopes.

All programs are free and no reservations are required. Carpooling is strongly encouraged due to limited parking. For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/blca.

AstroFest 2023 is a collaboration between many partner organizations: the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, Gunnison Valley Observatory, DarkSky International, Western National Parks Association, Colorado Canyons Association, Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition, the BLM’s Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area and the National Park Service – Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Curecanti.

Western Slope Skies is produced by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society and KVNF Community Radio. This feature was written and voiced by Adrienne Fitzgerald, Park Ranger at Black Canyon National Park.