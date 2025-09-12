Western Slope Skies - AstroFest 2025

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison earned its name from the limited light that reaches its deepest corners during the day. At night, little artificial light, too, intrudes upon its skies, making the canyon a prime location for viewing the celestial wonders above. The annual astronomy festival AstroFest returns again this month to celebrate such sights as well as the Western Slope's precious access to these natural skies.

AstroFest 2025 will occur this year on September 19th and 20th in select locations in the city of Montrose, Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park, and Curecanti National Recreation Area.

On September 19th between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00 pm, join park rangers and local astronomers from the Black Canyon Astronomical Society for safe viewing of the Sun through a variety of solar telescopes at the recently reopened South Rim Visitor Center in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Watch sunspots stroll across the sun's surface and solar flares leap through space some ninety-three million miles above our heads so brilliantly and yet so often out of mind.

Later that day, join me, Park Ranger Daniel Wright, for a presentation on some of those stellar processes at the Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room in Montrose at 7:00 pm. Despite the immense distance of space, the action of stars has played a fundamental role in the construction of all that we call home here on Earth and likewise enjoy in our National Parks.

Events on Saturday, September 20th, take place entirely at the Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater within Curecanti National Recreation Area, a DarkSky International certified location since 2021. From 6:00 to 7:00 pm families are encouraged to drop in for kid-focused Junior Ranger activities followed by another all-ages ranger program from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Telescope viewing, provided by the members of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society and Gunnison Valley Observatory in collaboration with the National Park Service, begins at 8:30 and lasts until 10:00 p.m.

All programs are free, and no reservations are required. An entrance fee, though, is required for entering Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Carpooling is strongly encouraged due to limited parking at most locations, and solar and nighttime telescope viewing is weather-dependent. For more information, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/blca . That's b-l-c-a.

AstroFest 2025 is a collaboration between many partner organizations: the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, the Gunnison Valley Observatory, Western National Parks, DarkSky International, and the National Park Service.

Only in the proper dark can the night truly shine. Come join us this month for AstroFest and see all the light that the dark has to offer.