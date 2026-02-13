Western Slope Skies - Total Lunar Eclipse - March 3

Let’s hope for clear skies on the morning of March 3, when the Western Slope will be treated to a total lunar eclipse. During the early hours of March 3, the Moon will move through Earth’s shadow , creating one of the more eerie sights in nature.

The eclipse begins almost imperceptibly at 1:42 AM MST, when the eastern edge of the Moon first touches the partial shade of Earth’s penumbral shadow. An astronaut on the Moon, standing within the penumbra, would see a partial eclipse of the Sun by the Earth. But the real action begins at 2:49 AM MST, when the Moon starts moving into Earth’s darker, umbral shadow. Through binoculars, the edge of the dark umbra looks ragged, rather than sharp. That’s due to clouds and other features of Earth’s atmosphere. Our lunar astronaut, standing within the umbra, would see a total eclipse of the Sun by the Earth! That would be amazing! At 4:03 AM MST the entire Moon becomes immersed in the umbra, and the Moon glows with an ashen, reddish light until 5:02 AM MST, when the total eclipse ends. The reddish hue is caused by sunlight that is bent by Earth’s atmosphere into the umbra. During totality, we see the effects of countless reddish sunsets and sunrises around the periphery of the Earth as reflected from the Moon. The brightness and color of the Moon during lunar eclipses varies due to the state of Earth’s atmosphere, eclipse geometry, and other factors. Very dark lunar eclipses in 1963, 1982, and 1992 occurred shortly after volcanoes lofted ash and sulfur dioxide into Earth’s stratosphere. From 5:02 AM to 6:17 AM MST, the Moon again will be partially eclipsed, as morning twilight begins. The partial eclipse ends with the Moon low in the west, about 25 minutes before moonset on the Western Slope.