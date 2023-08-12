A dogged reporter covers our roiling world & Tips for a new Westerner
1 of 2 — unnamed.jpg
Allen Best edits a one-man online journalism shop he calls Big Pivots.
Allen Best
2 of 2 — unnamed (1).jpg
Mutton busting in Reno, Nevada
Cornelius Photography
We're bringing you two columns this week. First, publisher Dave Marston profiles Allen Best, a one-man journalism shop whose coverage of Colorado energy has become essential reading. Then, editor Betsy Marston provides Western transplants some quick tips for adjusting to the rural life.