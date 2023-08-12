© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Writers on the Range

A dogged reporter covers our roiling world & Tips for a new Westerner

Published August 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT
Allen Best edits a one-man online journalism shop he calls Big Pivots.
Allen Best edits a one-man online journalism shop he calls Big Pivots.
Mutton busting in Reno, Nevada
Mutton busting in Reno, Nevada
We're bringing you two columns this week. First, publisher Dave Marston profiles Allen Best, a one-man journalism shop whose coverage of Colorado energy has become essential reading. Then, editor Betsy Marston provides Western transplants some quick tips for adjusting to the rural life.

