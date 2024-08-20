Opinion: One person who cares can change a student’s life

This year, writer Katie Klingsporn spent four months regularly visiting Arapaho Charter High School on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. She wanted to know how principal Katie Law had turned the school around, from zero graduates in 2018, to 14 graduates this spring, with eight going on to college or Job Corps. The answer was Law's total dedication to her students. She never gave up on them. She helped them deal with the many challenges they faced. The result, as Klingsporn puts it, is something to celebrate: "One caring adult can make an enormous difference in a student’s life."