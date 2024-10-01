© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

Opinion: 40 years of living with wolves

Published October 1, 2024 at 10:05 AM MDT
Diane K Boyd

For 40 years, writes Ben Long, biologist Diane K. Boyd studied the return of wolves to the West, first at Glacier National Park where they trickled in from Canada. Then she moved to Montana's North Fork of the Flathead River, a place so wild and remote that when wolves colonized it on their own, they joined grizzlies, lions, wolverines, lynx and more. The major lesson she learned through the years was that entanglements with humans, especially the ones who wished wolves had never come back, made her job difficult: "Wolf management is people management. Period," she writes in her new memoir, A Woman Among Wolves – My Journey Through Forty Years of Wolf Recovery. Her hope, she says, is for a more tolerant world: "We can live without wolves, but the world is a much richer place with wolves in it.”

