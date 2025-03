The gutting of our national park system, by Ben Long, attacks Elon Musk's "efficiency" team for cutting park workers. His example is Montana's Glacier National Park, whose annual operations budget is about $15 million to serve visitors who boost the local economy by their spending $350 million annually. As Long puts it, Glacier Park is a cash cow, "one of the greatest bargains in government." But it must have park workers to keep people safe.