Opinion: We see the climate change in New Mexico
As of early March, 92 percent of New Mexico was experiencing drought, with almost 30 percent of the state in severe to extreme drought, writes Laura Paskus, a longtime New Mexico journalist. That also means earlier and longer wildfire seasons. An Albuquerque tv station enlived commercial breaks during the Oscars March 2 by flashing red-flag fire warnings for much of New Mexico. Dry soil, dry air, water supplies running dry—it's a familiar litany not just in New Mexico, but in Arizona and parts of Utah, too. Climate change, Paskus writes, must be faced: We have no other choice.