Writers on the Range

Opinion: We see the climate change in New Mexico

Published March 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
Public land outside Albuquerque, NM. Ninety-two percent of the state is experiencing drought as of early March.
Ethan Wright-Magoon
/
Unsplash.com
Public land outside Albuquerque, NM. Ninety-two percent of the state is experiencing drought as of early March.

As of early March, 92 percent of New Mexico was experiencing drought, with almost 30 percent of the state in severe to extreme drought, writes Laura Paskus, a longtime New Mexico journalist. That also means earlier and longer wildfire seasons. An Albuquerque tv station enlived commercial breaks during the Oscars March 2 by flashing red-flag fire warnings for much of New Mexico. Dry soil, dry air, water supplies running dry—it's a familiar litany not just in New Mexico, but in Arizona and parts of Utah, too. Climate change, Paskus writes, must be faced: We have no other choice.

