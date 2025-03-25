© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Writers on the Range

Opinion: It’s still the West against itself

Published March 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
Cattle drive on Smoky Mountain Road, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah
Stephen Trimble
In 1947, the Utah-born writer and historian Bernard DeVoto summed up the West's attitude toward the federal government: "Get out and send us more money." Now, says the Utah writer and photographer Stephen Trimble, federal offices are being closed and staffers fired, but no additional money is coming. The federal presence is crucial to the region, Trimble says, and the economic crisis caused by the new administration might just open the region's eyes to a necessary and beneficial partnership.

