Opinion: Wolves need federal protection to survive

Published April 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
Montana's wolf population is declining by about 100 animals per year.

Writer Ted Williams calls recovery of wolves in the West “the biggest success in wildlife management.” But what does recovery look like today? Williams writes that in Montana, for example, the population is declining by about 100 animals per year, but that’s not fast enough for wolf-haters. Montana’s legislature is considering a bill for non-stop hunting until a 600-wolf quota is reached. And in Wyoming, “wolf whacking”—chasing a wolf from a snowmobile—is still legal. Wolves need federal protection, Williams writes, because the states can’t be trusted.

Writers on the Range