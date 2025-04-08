Opinion - When reality weighs you down

A lot of us feel hopeless today, writes Richard Knight, conservationist and college teacher, but “Let’s choose hope, get our hands dirty, and make hope real.” He tries to do that by taking students out to conservation easements where they fill in gullies to slow down water, among other projects. Taking action, including contacting elected officials to protest threats to public lands, is another way to take heart when the news about everything, from politics to climate change, is so discouraging.