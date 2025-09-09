© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

Opinion - The push is on to strip big trees from our national forests

Published September 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
Old logging road on a national forest in Montana.
Greg Munther.
Old logging road on a national forest in Montana.

President Trump has turbocharged logging on public lands in ways that are likely to increase dangerous wildfire, writes Mitch Friedman. Inside the “Big Beautiful Bill” that became law this summer, a provision directs the Forest Service to annually increase the timber it sells until the amount doubles to 6 billion-board-feet by 2032. And with many environmental protections dropped, it’s the big trees that will get logged, leaving behind smaller, flammable trees. “This will worsen existing tinderbox conditions, particularly in the West,” Friedman warns.

Writers on the Range