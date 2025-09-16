Opinion - Some hikers leave plenty of traces

Part of her job at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, writes Marjorie ‘Slim’ Woodruff, is patrolling trails and picking up what hikers forgot or casually left behind. The weirdest find, which earned her the nickname “The lady who found the body,” was a sealed, shiny urn containing somebody’s cremains. There’s always something peculiar or downright perplexing to discover on a trail, she adds, from an empty backpack to a queen-sized bed sheet and just one shoe.

