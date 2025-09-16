© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Some hikers leave plenty of traces

Published September 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
Plastic water bottles, all too common on the trail.
Photo by Marjorie 'Slim' Woodruff.
Plastic water bottles, all too common on the trail.

Part of her job at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, writes Marjorie ‘Slim’ Woodruff, is patrolling trails and picking up what hikers forgot or casually left behind. The weirdest find, which earned her the nickname “The lady who found the body,” was a sealed, shiny urn containing somebody’s cremains. There’s always something peculiar or downright perplexing to discover on a trail, she adds, from an empty backpack to a queen-sized bed sheet and just one shoe.

