SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Let’s get to restoration and halt the roadless rodeo

Published October 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
Uinta National Forest in Utah. Utah has 4,013,000 acres of designated roadless area.
Photo courtesy of Cameron Cox
/
Unsplash.com
This September, the public was given just 21 days to weigh in on the government’s intent to rescind the Roadless Rule. The response was overwhelming: Over 99 percent of the 183,000 comments submitted argued against removing protection for public lands without roads. Yet the Administration is pushing to open up these lands to logging and other uses that will impact water supplies and wildlife.

What’s needed, says Ben Long, is fixing up the many damaged existing roads on our national forests, along with other, long-delayed maintenance projects.

Writers on the Range