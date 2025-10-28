Opinion - Jane Goodall told us never give up

Citing the late Jane Goodall’s deep reverence for quiet and wild places, Stephen Trimble dissects the growing threat to the stillness and solitude of protected landscapes under President Donald Trump's second administration. Under recent proposals and legislation backed by Utah politicians and the Trump administration, off-highway vehicle access would be dramatically expanded, and new coal leasing could bring industrial development to the borders of beloved national parks.

Echoing Goodall’s call to "never give up," Trimble urges conservationists to speak out, stay hopeful, and continue defending the quiet beauty that defines the American West.