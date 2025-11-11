Opinion - Sandstone towers challenge this rescue team
Grand County Search and Rescue team and county Emergency Medical Service respond to a climbing accident between two sandstone fins high above the Colorado River.
Photo courtesy Grand County Search and Rescue.
Grand County Search and Rescue team fig a rope rescue on the top of Castleton Tower near Moab.
Photo courtesy of Grand County Search and Rescue.
The busiest search and rescue team in Utah is based in Moab, a center in the Southwest for mountain biking, climbing sandstone towers, river running, cross-country skiing and even BASE jumping. The team, which handles an average of 130 calls per year, shares some stories about hairy rescues and offers sage advice for people who love exploring the outdoors: Before you leave, consider what could go very wrong.