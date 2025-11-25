Opinion - The pleasures—and perils—of seasonal jobs

Kira Cordova was a student at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado, when her professor told the class that if they wanted to graduate and then work in the outdoors as a seasonal: “Get out of my classroom.” Seasonal work didn’t require a degree, he said, a degree is what you need after you’ve burned out in 5 to 7 years.

Cordova took his advice, but burned out in only 3 years. She tells how she learned to adapt fast and flourish, but also offers advice on how to cope with everything from jobs falling through to finding yourself homeless between jobs: great advice from a seasonal pro.