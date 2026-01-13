© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Former Colorado Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell dies at 92

Published January 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST
Campbell served two terms in the Senate. Photo courtesy of U.S. National Archives and Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
Photo courtesy of U.S. National Archives and Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
Campbell served two terms in the Senate.

An obituary of Colorado Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who died last weekend at age 92. Campbell was an advocate for Tribe rights and public land, first as a Democrat and then a Republican. The switch in parties in 1995 shocked his staff and surprised the public. Dave Marston describes Campbell as a supporter of unions, women’s rights, wilderness and national parks and monuments. He also loved to talk to people in small towns, and most of all, he was willing to work hard to get the bills he cared about passed. Some might find that he was the kind of elected representative we yearn for today.

Writers on the Range