Opinion - Former Colorado Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell dies at 92

An obituary of Colorado Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who died last weekend at age 92. Campbell was an advocate for Tribe rights and public land, first as a Democrat and then a Republican. The switch in parties in 1995 shocked his staff and surprised the public. Dave Marston describes Campbell as a supporter of unions, women’s rights, wilderness and national parks and monuments. He also loved to talk to people in small towns, and most of all, he was willing to work hard to get the bills he cared about passed. Some might find that he was the kind of elected representative we yearn for today.

