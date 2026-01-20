© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

Opinion - What Western writers cared about during a tumultuous year

Published January 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST
Betsy Marston looks back at what Writers on the Range writers cared about last year, and at first, they seemed gobsmacked at Elon Musk’s indiscriminate cost cutting. Wholesale firing ripped through public land agencies like the National Park Service and Forest Service, leaving them short-staffed and struggling. Other attacks on public land management followed, the worst being the effort to sell off vast areas of public land. It was, to put it mildly, a tumultuous year, though writers found plenty of other issues to expose.

