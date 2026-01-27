Opinion - What reporting on three city councils teaches me

Local reporter Marty Durbin in western Colorado has seen the three town councils she regularly covers change drastically. They have morphed from the sleepy meetings they were decades ago to long sessions that wade into everything from getting grants for water projects costing millions of dollars to controversial planning attempts. "I’ve watched council members exercise self-control and perseverance even as comment periods grow heated,” she reports. So the least she can do, Durlin writes, “is cover it."